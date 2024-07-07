Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $432.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $430.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $446.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.22.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

