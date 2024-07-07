Analysts Set Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) PT at $123.20

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.20.

MHK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 294,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,522,000 after buying an additional 123,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,349,000 after acquiring an additional 98,920 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $679,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,854,000 after purchasing an additional 39,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,766,000 after purchasing an additional 168,401 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHK opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.52. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $131.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

