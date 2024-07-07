Analyzing Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Immunome has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Immunome and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunome -1,829.44% -37.33% -26.06% BioMarin Pharmaceutical 8.31% 5.34% 3.89%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunome 0 0 7 0 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 9 12 0 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings for Immunome and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Immunome presently has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 147.71%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $106.37, indicating a potential upside of 30.59%. Given Immunome’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Immunome is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunome and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunome $14.02 million 51.46 -$106.81 million ($7.55) -1.59 BioMarin Pharmaceutical $2.42 billion 6.39 $167.65 million $1.07 76.12

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Immunome. Immunome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioMarin Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Immunome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Immunome shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats Immunome on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate. Immunome, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bothell, Washington.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme, which is delivered through subcutaneous injection to reduce blood Phe concentrations; Brineura, a recombinant human tripeptidyl peptidase 1 for the treatment of patients with ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; Voxzogo, a once daily injection analog of c-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia; and Aldurazyme, a purified protein designed to be identical to a naturally occurring form of the human enzyme alpha-L-iduronidase. In addition, it develops Roctavian, an adeno associated virus vector, for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A. The company serves specialty pharmacies, hospitals, and non-U.S. government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics, Ares Trading S.A., Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

