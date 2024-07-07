Analyzing ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) and ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and ZIVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies -833.60% -782.81% -55.24% ZIVO Bioscience -11,068.75% N/A -677.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and ZIVO Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 10 0 3.00 ZIVO Bioscience 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus price target of $6.60, suggesting a potential upside of 218.84%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and ZIVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $15.45 million 25.06 -$111.57 million ($0.49) -4.22 ZIVO Bioscience $15,850.00 1,776.15 -$7.78 million ($3.80) -2.24

ZIVO Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZIVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats ZIVO Bioscience on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc., a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health. Its products indications include poultry gut health, bovine mastitis, canine joint health, human immune modification, algal biomass for human consumption, and biomass for supporting skin health / anti-aging. The company was formerly known as Health Enhancement Products, Inc. and changed its name to ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. in October 2014. ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

