Anglo American (LON:AAL) PT Lowered to GBX 2,590

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,735 ($34.59) to GBX 2,590 ($32.76) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAL. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($39.21) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.95) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.09) to GBX 3,100 ($39.21) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Anglo American to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($37.95) to GBX 2,000 ($25.30) in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,752.50 ($34.82).

Get Anglo American alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AAL

Anglo American Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,444 ($30.91) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,538.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,813 ($35.58). The company has a market capitalization of £29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13,577.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers acquired 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.17) per share, with a total value of £17,100.16 ($21,629.34). In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,464 ($31.17) per share, for a total transaction of £17,100.16 ($21,629.34). Also, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.13), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($339,957.50). Insiders have purchased 704 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,051 over the last ninety days. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.