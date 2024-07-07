Ankr (ANKR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.49 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $259.48 million and approximately $14.49 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02444924 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 316 active market(s) with $16,278,935.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

