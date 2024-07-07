Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $2.37 on Exchanges

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Anyswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00004095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $44.14 million and $0.13 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Anyswap has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 2.73597646 USD and is up 8.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $0.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

