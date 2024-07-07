Ardor (ARDR) Achieves Market Cap of $59.86 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $59.86 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00045739 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.