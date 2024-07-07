Argent Advisors Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $334.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.19. The company has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

