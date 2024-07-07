Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$1.25 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AOT. Desjardins raised shares of Ascot Resources to a moderate buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Ascot Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

TSE AOT opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$312.08 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.66. Ascot Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.34 and a 52-week high of C$0.91.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascot Resources will post 0.005022 EPS for the current year.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

