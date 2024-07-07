Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lake Street Capital

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $27.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $343.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.45.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Aviat Networks had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $111.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 582.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 84.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

