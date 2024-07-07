Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $4.93 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $727.66 million and $30.43 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $4.93 or 0.00008965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00012841 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,991.30 or 1.00007912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00011966 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00067183 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,604,730 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,588,880.54281506 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.28480111 USD and is up 7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $29,231,244.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

