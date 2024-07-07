Axie Infinity Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $5.08 or 0.00008958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $749.09 million and $27.90 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012654 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,730.95 or 1.00130605 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011946 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006570 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00067131 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXS is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,602,051 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,588,880.54281506 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.28480111 USD and is up 7.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $29,231,244.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

