Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Sells C$277,701.50 in Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

AYA stock opened at C$14.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,436.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$15.94.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$6.85 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.0954451 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AYA. Raymond James increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aya Gold & Silver

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.