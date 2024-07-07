Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Sells C$277,701.50 in Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total value of C$277,701.50.
AYA stock opened at C$14.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,436.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 1 year low of C$6.58 and a 1 year high of C$15.94.
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$6.85 million for the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 5.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Aya Gold & Silver Inc. will post 0.0954451 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
