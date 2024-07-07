Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.55. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

