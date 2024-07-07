Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Raised to $41.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.02.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management increased its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.