Beldex (BDX) Price Tops $0.0439 on Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $283.15 million and $1.50 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Beldex Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,780,087 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,400,087 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

