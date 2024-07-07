Better Money Decisions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 428.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,019 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 605.7% in the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 144,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,909,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.