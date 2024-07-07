Better Money Decisions LLC Sells 277 Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Better Money Decisions LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC owned about 1.52% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XVV. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $42.95. 6,913 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.21. The company has a market cap of $272.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

