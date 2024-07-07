Better Money Decisions LLC Sells 41 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Better Money Decisions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 428 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.9% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $216,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,404 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $23.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $885.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,620,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,025. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $524.63 and a 12-month high of $886.94. The stock has a market cap of $392.64 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $816.01 and its 200 day moving average is $747.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.70.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

