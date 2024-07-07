Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $286.50.

Get Biogen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIIB

Biogen Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $225.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen has a 12 month low of $189.44 and a 12 month high of $286.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $2,265,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Biogen by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.