Bitcoin Cash Price Hits $320.91 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.33 billion and $224.74 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $320.91 or 0.00563527 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,947.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00040190 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00063189 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000173 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,729,528 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
