Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $251.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.49.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

