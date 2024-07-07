Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLBD. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Blue Bird by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. Analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

