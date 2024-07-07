Blur (BLUR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.33 Million

Blur (BLUR) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 7th. Blur has a market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $36.34 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blur token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blur Token Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,721,968,616.2956622 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.15846611 USD and is up 6.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 242 active market(s) with $33,847,802.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

