BNB (BNB) Trading Down 17.2% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $485.10 or 0.00879039 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $71.59 billion and $1.79 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 147,582,689 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 147,582,748.10569704. The last known price of BNB is 511.19136535 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2190 active market(s) with $1,621,687,006.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

