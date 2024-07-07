BNP Paribas Acquires New Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,282,000. Salesforce accounts for about 3.1% of BNP Paribas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in Salesforce by 7.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,769 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 49.2% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 9.4% during the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 104,482 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.19. 6,562,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,121,139. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $255.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,864 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,611,251.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,231 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,121.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,152 shares of company stock valued at $131,779,561 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

