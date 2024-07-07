BNP Paribas Invests $26.15 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 371,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,148,000. Marvell Technology comprises 1.2% of BNP Paribas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 532.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,403,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,528,922. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,774,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $175,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $356,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,774,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,000 shares of company stock worth $5,607,740 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

