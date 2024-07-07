BNP Paribas Purchases Shares of 252,563 iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 252,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,032,000. BNP Paribas owned 0.10% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGIB. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 245,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 94,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 387,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,769. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $52.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

