Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 170,184 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.8% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,524,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,949,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,234 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,228 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,830,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,357,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,118,000 after buying an additional 2,510,134 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. 12,824,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,346,125. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

