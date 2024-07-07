British Land’s (BLND) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on British Land from GBX 469 ($5.93) to GBX 500 ($6.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on British Land from GBX 418 ($5.29) to GBX 460 ($5.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded British Land to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 432 ($5.46) to GBX 405 ($5.12) in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 404 ($5.11).

Get British Land alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLND

British Land Stock Performance

British Land Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 415.20 ($5.25) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 414.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 392.87. British Land has a one year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 446.80 ($5.65). The firm has a market cap of £3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.64 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. British Land’s payout ratio is -1,932.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.30), for a total transaction of £55,668.34 ($70,412.78). In the last three months, insiders purchased 112 shares of company stock worth $45,053. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

British Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.