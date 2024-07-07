Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $206.67.

BR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $202.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BR. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $144,033,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $70,498,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $67,605,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,452,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,360,000 after acquiring an additional 323,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,020,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,031,000 after acquiring an additional 147,293 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

