Brokerages Set Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target at $33.82

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.09.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fiverr International from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FVRR stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.34 million, a P/E ratio of 106.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Fiverr International had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $93.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

