Brokerages Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target at $24.00

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $298.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.63.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.32 million. Analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $908,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,404,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,005,851.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 850,938 shares of company stock worth $17,504,582 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

