Brokerages Set Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target at $135.00

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. Citigroup cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $112.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.70. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $166.94.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

