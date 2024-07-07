Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price at $49.57

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

VCTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCTR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $215.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. Analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 45.40%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.