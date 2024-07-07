Brokerages Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Price Target at $46.80

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get YETI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YETI

Institutional Trading of YETI

YETI Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 32,109 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 13.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 39.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 393.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 146,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the period.

YETI stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.79 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.