BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Buys 7,879 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 0.4% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $13,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 19.5% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 591.5% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $252,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,249. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.25. 850,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,096. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $179.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

About Waste Connections

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.