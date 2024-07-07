BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Cuts Holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lessened its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,296 shares during the period. Ardagh Metal Packaging makes up about 0.3% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 0.42% of Ardagh Metal Packaging worth $8,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMBP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,102,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,812. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMBP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

