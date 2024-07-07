BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lowered its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $434.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.71. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

