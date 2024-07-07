BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Increases Stock Position in CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Free Report) by 168.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666,212 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in CI&T were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CI&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CINT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on CI&T from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on CI&T in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.37.

CINT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.40. 49,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,797. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CI&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.88 million. CI&T had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

