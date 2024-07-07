BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $36.91 Million Investment in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 870,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,914,000. Global X Copper Miners ETF accounts for 1.1% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned 1.85% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 116.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.05. 1,206,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,390. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

See Also

