BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $27,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $378.00. 1,278,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,332. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $378.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.81. The company has a market capitalization of $100.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

