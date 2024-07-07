BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Sells 1,717,020 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,717,020 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 291.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 41,917,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,630,859. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $30.54.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

