Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 222.3% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after buying an additional 94,704 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 358,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $18,317,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,544.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Marsh sold 2,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $105,070.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,507.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock valued at $30,948,949 over the last 90 days. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cactus Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:WHD traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 430,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average is $47.67. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

