Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CADE. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Hovde Group raised Cadence Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cadence Bank from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.18.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $27.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $31.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

