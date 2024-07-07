Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,337,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,714,750,000 after purchasing an additional 585,049 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,370,000 after buying an additional 787,608 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,148,000 after buying an additional 243,210 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $979,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CP stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,793,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,852. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

