Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $57.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 171.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Capri by 82.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri stock opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. Capri has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.06.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.30). Capri had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Capri will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

