Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 26,157 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,157 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mattel by 161.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 90,539 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 44.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 833.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 10.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 93.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 120,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 58,385 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Insider Transactions at Mattel

In other news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $854,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,599.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Stock Performance

MAT traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,921. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

