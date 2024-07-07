Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 15,220 Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded down $2.13 on Friday, reaching $71.16. 960,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,420. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

